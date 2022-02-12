Electrum Dark One Day Volume Hits $77.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $6,807.40 and approximately $77.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 174.5% higher against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

