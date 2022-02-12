Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HORIU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000.

