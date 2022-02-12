Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.673 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Enbridge has increased its dividend by 28.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.1%.
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
