Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

ENB opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

