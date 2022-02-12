Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last three months.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

