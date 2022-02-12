Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 77,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,801% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,058 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

