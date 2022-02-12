EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $70.47 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

