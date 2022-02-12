EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,120,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,283,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of EnLink Midstream worth $273,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after acquiring an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 59.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 531,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 50.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 298,412 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.