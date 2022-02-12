EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,120,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,283,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of EnLink Midstream worth $273,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 59.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 531,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 50.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298,412 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

