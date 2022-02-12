Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.61.

ENPH opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

