EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.
NYSE:NPO opened at $104.02 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
