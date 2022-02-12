EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPO opened at $104.02 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.