Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

