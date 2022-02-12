Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

