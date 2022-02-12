Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 233,419 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

