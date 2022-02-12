Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,299 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

