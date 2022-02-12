Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,189 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

