Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,226,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $280,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $124.48 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

