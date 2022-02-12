Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,903. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.01.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

