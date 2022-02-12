Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,903. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.01.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
