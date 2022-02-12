EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,350,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,145. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

