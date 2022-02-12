Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8,193.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $57,961,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average of $266.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

