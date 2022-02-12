Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE EFX opened at $225.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

