Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,792,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

