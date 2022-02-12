Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

MGM opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

