Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

