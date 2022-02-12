Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Corporation’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday.

DFY stock opened at C$29.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.