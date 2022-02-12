Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.38 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

