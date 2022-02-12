Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESNT opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

