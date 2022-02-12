Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.33.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.