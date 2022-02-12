Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 1,076,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

