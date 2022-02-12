Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Eventbrite updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 1,076,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
