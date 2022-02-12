Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.88.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

