Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several research firms have commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

