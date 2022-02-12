Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,096 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,927,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.57 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

