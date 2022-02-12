Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

