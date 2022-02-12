Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,400 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

