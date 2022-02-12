Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Stem worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,489.

STEM opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

