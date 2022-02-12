Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,138,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

