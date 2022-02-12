Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EVOL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 378,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.34. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.