Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.17 Million

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $357.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.42 million and the highest is $366.70 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 1,507,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

