Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,811. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.82.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

