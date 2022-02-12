Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Truist Financial

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.63. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

