Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $197.52, but opened at $206.54. Expedia Group shares last traded at $202.21, with a volume of 57,012 shares traded.

The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average of $166.63.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

