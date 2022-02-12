Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $406,935.22 and $2.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00105002 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

