Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $235,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

