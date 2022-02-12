Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 49,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$88.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

