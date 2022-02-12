Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 49,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 68,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$88.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.
Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)
