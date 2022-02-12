FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FAT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.04. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

