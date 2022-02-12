FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB opened at $11.35 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

