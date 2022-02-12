Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

