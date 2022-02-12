Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $12.21. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 29,916 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

