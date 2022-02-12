Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $12.21. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 29,916 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.