Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 86.0% over the last three years.
Shares of FMO stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
