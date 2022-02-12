Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 86.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FMO stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

