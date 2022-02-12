FIL Ltd Acquires 441,026 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $251,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.